Larger communications vital between NE, B'desh: High Commissioner

During his three-day trip to Assam from Wednesday to Friday, Doraiswami held discussion with state Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other stakeholders on the prospect of boosting trade and economy and further improvement of multi-model communications between Bangladesh and the northeastern states, officials in Guwahati said on Friday.

Guwahati, Sep 10 (IANS) Vikram K. Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, has said that there was a need for greater communication linkages between the two neighbouring nations with a special emphasis on the northeast.

In a tweet, Sarma said: "Discussed how improved trade and connectivity between India and Bangladesh will lead to socio-economic development of people on both sides. The government of Assam is all willing to contribute to this growing cooperation."

Also taking to Twitter, Doraiswami said: "Also honoured to see the dynamic and development-driven Chief Minister, the Hon Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the trade, eco, transport and P2P opportunities for Assam and the NE Region with a prioritized partnership with Bangladesh. Delighted by HCM's support and guidance."

Doraiswami in his first visit to Assam as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh met Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday and discussed the current status of bilateral relationship and development initiatives including trade and commerce.

A statement by the Raj Bhavan said that Doraiswami briefed the Governor about the major projects that are being taken up by India to strengthen the overall bilateral relationship particularly communication, trade, commerce and more people-to-people contacts.

"With regard to communications, some ongoing projects with special focus on railways, road connectivity, waterways connectivity, access to northeast India and projects related to power sector were discussed," the statement said.

The Governor also fondly recollected to the High Commissioner about his interaction with the President of Bangladesh and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India.

Governor Mukhi informed about his interaction with various senior functionaries and representatives from Bangladesh during India Bangladesh stakeholder meeting organised by the Assam's Industries and Commerce Department in 2019 and later on another programme held by India Foundation.

He expressed happiness on the present Indo-Bangla bilateral relations which is primarily based on mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries, adding that Assam will play a more important role in strengthening this tie.

Mukhi, a renowned academician, also said that education is an important sector where both can work more collaboratively.

He requested the High Commissioner to lay more emphasis on student exchange and cultural exchange programmes.

The Governor also urged to focus on special digital connectivity and bandwith facilities for India's northeastern states and link up with the Internet Gateway at Cox Bazar.

The Assam government is keen to contribute significantly to the growing partnership and cooperation between India and Bangladesh in trade, connectivity as identified during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh, he said.

He said that in doing so, the people on both sides of the border will reap the benefits of accelerated socio-economic progress.

Four Indian northeastern states of Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) share an 1,880-km border with Bangladesh.

