Largest group of people with disabilities to reach world's highest battlefield Siachen

As per the ministry of social justice and empowerment, recently the government has permitted a team of people with disabilities to scale Siachen Glacier.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS)) People from across the country with disabilities will undertake an expedition to Siachen Glacier to create a new world record for the largest group of specially abled people to reach the world's highest battlefield.

"The team of people with disabilities was trained by 'Team CLAW' a team of Armed Forces veterans," the ministry said.

The selected people will undertake an expedition till Kumar Post (Siachen Glacier) to create a new world record.

On the occasion of Independence Day, union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar will flag off the vehicles carrying the Divyangjan Siachen Glacier expedition team from Ambedkar International Centre, which is a premier autonomous research body mandated to research and provide policy feed to empower marginalised communities and to bring in Socio Economic transformation in the society.

"The successful execution of this pioneering expedition, 'Operation Blue Freedom', shall firmly place India on the global stage as a leader in empowering Divyangjan and set a benchmark for other nations to emulate," the ministry said.

The ministry claimed that this will drive Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Divyangjan and MSJE's pursuit to harness the immense productive potential of people with disabilities.

"Simultaneously, it will powerfully portray the skill and heart of India's Armed Forces not only on the battlefield but off it as well," it added.

