Largest wildfire in Oregon grows with only 7% containment

Washington, July 17 (IANS) The Bootleg Fire, the largest blaze currently raging in the US state of Oregon, has grown to more than 227,000 acres, an area larger than New York City, with only 7 per cent containment, according to a report.

The fire, beginning on July 6, has destroyed at least 11 homes and 35 other structures in Klamath County, Xinhua news agency quoted the report by the OregonLive as saying on Friday.