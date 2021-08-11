Last chance for students to register for JEE Mains on Wednesday

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Ministry of Education has offered a fresh opportunity to all those students who could not register themselves for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main till now. All such students can now register themselves for the exam on Wednesday. Earlier, the registration process had been closed.

Lakhs of students across the country have already registered themselves for the fourth and the final stage of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for seeking admissions to top Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said such students who were unable to register themselves for the JEE Main can still apply for registration till Wednesday after which no student will be allowed to appear in the exam.

The fourth and final session of the JEE Main will take place from August 26 to September 2. After this exam, the JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on October 3.

According to the NTA, the students will have to apply online by visiting the JEE Mains website to register themselves for the JEE Main one last time.

As per the NTA, students continuously demanded that they should be given another opportunity for registration to appear in the JEE Main. In view of this demand, it was decided to extend the date of registration.

Students who have already registered for JEE (Mains) fourth session need not register again.

In view of the prevailing Covid-19, this year the JEE Main is being conducted in 334 cities, whereas earlier the examination was held in 232 cities. The NTA said this year the number of examination centres in each shift has been increased from 660 to 828.

