Last phase of Railway Recruitment exams for NTPC posts to commence from July 23

With strict COVID-19 related protocols and precautions, six phases of the first Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for around 1.23 crore candidates, against Centralized Employment Notification No. 01/2019 (NTPC Categories) having 35281 vacancies, have been conducted from December 28, 2020 till April 8, 2021."Further, seventh i.e. last phase of Computer Based Test for remaining 2.78 lakh candidates, which got impacted on account of second wave of COVID-19 affecting whole country, has now been scheduled on 23, 24th, 26 and 31st July 2021. With this 1st stage CBT will get completed for all the candidates", as per the official release by the ministry.The CBT is being held in 76 cities in about 260 centers across the country under strict COVID-19 protocol using SD-50 module permitting utilization of 50 percent capacity available at centers to ensure adequate social distancing. Most of the candidates are allotted centers in their home state. Where it is not possible to allot within the state, the candidates have been accommodated in the neighbouring state having Rail connectivity.For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the link for viewing the exam Centre and date and downloading of free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites ten days before the exam. Downloading of E-Call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 7th phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. "Do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. A help desk has already been provided on all RRB official websites. Candidates are advised to use this Help Desk for seeking clarifications", informed the ministry.Candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of face mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a face mask and the face mask shall be worn at all times. (except at the time of capturing photograph). Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter. Particularly on banned items: electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc are not allowed inside the Test Centre.RRBs have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale in COVID-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by Government ensuring social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitizers, curtailing shifts for conducting Exams. RRBs are co-coordinating with respective state authorities to ensure smooth conduct of CBT. (ANI)