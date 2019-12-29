Last rites of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha to be held on Sunday evening

Uduppi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat on Sunday said that the last rites of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami will be performed at 7 pm today evening at Vidyapeeth.

"Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji passed away at 9:30 am today. His mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for three hours today, where he will be given state honours. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also pay a visit," Bhat said while speaking to reporters here.He also stated that Pejavara Mutt seer's mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay its final tributes in Bengaluru, before being cremated at the evening."Later today, his mortal remains will be taken to Bengaluru. Several national leaders will be coming to pay last tributes to Swami ji at the National College in Bengaluru. Last rites will be performed at around 7 pm at Vidyapeeth," he added.Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday following a brief illness.Earlier on Saturday, he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital after his condition became critical. Later he was transferred back to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt with ventilator support. Since morning special prayers were also held for the recovery of Teertha Swami.Apart from being a revered spiritual leader, Teertha Swami was also well known for his social and educational work.He was also active in Ram Janam Bhoomi movement and was a vocal supporter of cow protection campaign.Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also condoled the demise of the Vishwesha Teertha Swami."May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," the Chief Minister said in a statement. (ANI)