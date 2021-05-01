Lata Mangeshkar gives Rs 7L to Maha CMRF for Covid

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his gratitude to the renowned singer for her public-spirited gesture to help the Covid-19 efforts.

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Legendary singer, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has contributed Rs 700,000 to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for taking up Covid-19 related works, an official said here on Saturday.

The CM also appealed to people to contribute whatever they can for the Covid-19 war and the ongoing free vaccination drive for 18-44 age group which was taken up in the state from today, May 1, which is also Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day.

Earlier in the week, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress have contributed around Rs 2-crore each, comprising legislators' salaries and other donations, to the CMRF.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that despite facing a financial crunch, the MVA government has decided to give the free vaccine jabs to all youth - around 5.70 crore - in the 18-44 age group.

The state continues to bear the brunt of the Coronavirus pandemic even in the second wave with 68,813 deaths and 46,02,472 cases, till date, both highest in the country, besides daily recording high figures of fatalities and infections.

