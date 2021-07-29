Late Ali Sadpara's body found on K2 by son Sajid Ali Sadpara

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the official Twitter account of Team Ali Sadpara had said: "Sajid Sadpara is securing the bodies of fallen climbers to a safe place. At the moment, immediate retrieval efforts can harm the bodies as well as pose great risks to people involved. A consensual course of action will be made for final retrieval. We are proud of Sajid & team 1/2

"for search of bodies and summiting the K-2 in honour and as tribute to his companions. As per instruments and presence of fig8 it is now confirmed that climbers had summited K2 in winters and were frozen to death due to storm on their way back. #MissionSadpara #HonourAliSadpara"



"Sajid Sadpara has fulfilled his duty as son of #AliSadpara. He has secured the body of our hero at C-4. He single handedly not only retrieved the body from a dangerous slope but also managed to bring it from bottleneck to C-4. An Argentinian climber has only helped him #K2Search"

On Thursday, it tweeted: "#TeamSadpara is so proud of our son who has done some extra ordinary task on the heights by retrieving the body from 8400m and bringing it down to C-4. In total he has spent 36 hours in the death zone above 8000m plus. A true son of #AliSadpara".



As per official statement, issued by the Information Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, the bodies of Sadpara and his companions, Iceland's Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr, had been located at the bottleneck of the K2.



"The deceased mountaineers were identified by the colour of their clothes," read the statement.



Ali Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr departed to scale the K2 on February 3, 2021 but went missing on the same day. After losing contact with them, Pakistan Army carried out a thorough search but the three mountaineers could not be found. Later, the mountaineers were declared dead.

--IANS

hamza/vd