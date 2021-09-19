Late designer Wendell Rodricks' collection improvised in new collaboration

The iconic 'Reminiscence Collection' brings forth and celebrates the late designer's Goan roots, along with all the things that people love about the Wendell Rodricks label. It's fun, modern and inspired by the designer's travels; made for those who, just like him, love a holiday or getaway. The collection exudes free-spiritedness, minimalist attributes, versatility and an overall youthful vibe.

Keeping Wendell's aesthetic in mind, the PSL design team have created new silhouettes, whilst also incorporating the detailing, techniques and colours that Wendell used. The collection encapsulates the essence of carefree living and features an array of colours, ranging from bold and lively to, of course, Wendell's classic whites.

The Reminiscence collection is divided into three broad categories:

* The Minimalist Story: Largely comprising easy kurtas, breezy shirts, fluid dresses and smart tunics, this segment of the collection is all about Wendell's minimalist design ethos. Made up of cottons and linens in a range of pastels and white, featuring colour-on-colour digital prints and raw and organic hand-embroidered motifs, this capsule from the larger 'Reminiscence Collection' is truly an ode to the late designer.

* The Handloom Story: This segment of the collection sees the extensive use of natural fabrics and indigenous techniques used keeping in mind Wendell's philosophy of sustainability and focus on Indian textiles. There are plenty of organic linens and cottons, along with Jamdani, Kunbi and Mundu -- textiles which have been previously used by Wendell for his saris, but this time they have been reimagined in new silhouettes such as crisp shirts, billowing kaftans, summery dresses, embellished with pin-tucks, patch-work and raw hand-embroidery.

* The Colour-Blocking Story: This segment of the collection is a redux of Wendell's extremely popular designs that drew inspiration from his love for the art of Piet Mondrian, who simplified the subjects of his paintings down to the most basic elements. Perfect for a chic sundowner, this capsule consists of shirts, dresses, kaftans, tops, saris presented in Wendell's signature pastels and jewel tones adorned in techniques such as patchwork, colour-blocking and digital-printing.



Speaking about the launch of this collection in Goa, Abhishek Agarwal, Founder and CEO -- Purple Style Labs, said, "Wendell Rodricks' loss last year shook the fashion world as well as environmentalists and cultural activists who have since mourned a man who advocated strongly for sustainability, local heritage, indigenous textiles and weavers. We are incredibly proud to ensure that his legacy lives on through the Wendell Rodricks Label, which Purple Style Labs acquired in late 2020 and continues to bring his incredibly stylish yet wearable fashion crafted carefully with luxurious, fluid and breathable fabrics to both men and women."

Seen in an updated avatar, the timeless styles from the 'Reminiscence Collection' pave the way to a fresh chapter in the designer's legacy, whilst lending new life to his most-loved designs. We're sure they'll secure a permanent spot in your closet!

The Wendell Rodricks' 'Reminiscence Collection' is priced between Rs 2,000 -- 18,000 and will be available on Pernia's Pop Up Shop and Wendell Rodricks' website, as well as the Wendell Rodricks' flagship stores in Goa and Mumbai, which opens doors on September 23, 2021.

