Latest Intel chip brings 5GHz speeds to thin, light laptops

The two new mobile U-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are called Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7.

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Chip giant Intel on Monday announced some exciting products at the virtual 'Computex 2021' tech event, including a pair of new 11th Gen mobile U-series chips, one of which marks the first 5.0GHz clock speed for thin and light laptops.

The Core i7-1195G7 is the one that is the most powerful one, achieving 5.0GHz clock speed.

The new 11th Gen mobile chips offer four-core and eight-threads configurations, along with Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics.

Along with the new processors, Intel also announced its latest 5G modem solution for laptops.

The new modem is a collaboration between Intel, Mediatek and Fibocom, offering sub-6GHz 5G support and integrated eSIM technology.

Earlier this month, Intel launched the new 11th Generation Intel Core H-series mobile processors -- code-named "Tiger Lake-H".

The Intel Core i9-11980HK delivers the highest performance in laptops, reaching speeds of up to 5.0 gigahertz (GHz).

"These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11th Gen mobile family with double-digit single-core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct-attached storage and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth," Chris Walker, Intel corporate VP and GM of the Mobile Client Platforms Group, had said in a statement.

