Latvian national approaches Kerala HC for speedy trial in rape and murder of sister

The victim, her partner Andrew and Ilzie had arrived in Kerala for ayurvedic treatment at a facility in Thiruvananthapuram's outskirts when she went missing on March 14, 2018.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (IANS) The sister of Latvian national who was allegedly drugged, raped and then killed at the famed Kovalam tourist destination three years ago, has approached the Kerala High Court as the trial in the case is yet to begin.

She was last seen hiring an auto-rickshaw to Kovalam. She was not carrying her passport or mobile phone with her when she went missing.

Even though the police launched a manhunt, it was on April 20, the victim's highly decomposed body was found in a marshy area near the famed Kovalam tourist destination. An autopsy pointed to strangulation.

Following the subsequent probe the police arrested two local youths, Umesh and Udayan, who are relatives and have been functioning as unregistered guides and do not have a clean track record.

Following the delay in the filing of the charge sheet, the two accused are out on bail and this has pained the family of the deceased.

The victim's sister, who has been knocking on all doors for a speedy trial, arrived in the state last week and finally approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a speedy trial.

"We are not going to get her (sister) back and the only thing we now look forward to is we want justice for her. She is not with us and hence there is none who will be speaking what about she underwent then," said the deeply distressed sister, who added that she will not return till her sister gets justice.

