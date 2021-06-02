Latvian PM announces new, smaller government coalition

Latvia's new government coalition is now made up of the New Conservative Party, the alliance For Development/For, the National Alliance and the prime minister's New Unity party, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Riga, June 2 (IANS) Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins on Wednesday announced a new, reduced government coalition comprised of four existing partners, leaving KPV LV party out.

"Our government coalition has become more compact," the PM said, stressing the new coalition's commitment to social cohesion and economic growth.

With KPV LV leaving the coalition, its ministerial portfolios are going to the New Conservative Party, the For Development/For and the National Alliance.

The For Development/For has nominated MP Marija Golubeva for Latvia's next interior minister, the New Conservative Party has named MP Gatis Eglitis for welfare minister and the National Alliance has proposed reappointing Janis Vitenbergs as economics minister.

The New Conservative Party has also agreed to recall Ilga Suplinska from the post of education and science minister and replace her with the ministry's official Anita Muizniece.

