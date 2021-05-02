Launch free mass vaccinations, appeal 13 opposition leaders

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Thirteen top opposition leaders on Sunday jointly called on the Narendra Modi government to launch free mass vaccinations to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as well as ensure oxygen supplies to hospitals across the country.

"In times of the uncontrollable surge of the pandemic across our country, we call upon the Central government to focus all attention in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of oxygen supplies to all hospitals and health centres across the country.