Launch of China's commercial carrier rocket fails

Abnormal performance was identified during the flight of the rocket, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 4:15 p.m. (Beijing Time), reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, Feb 1 (IANS) The launch of the second SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket, developed by a Chinese private space company, scheduled on Monday was unsuccessful.

The cause of the failure is under investigation, the launch center said in a statement.

In December last year, China launched a new remote sensing satellite which will be used for scientific experiments.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

--IANS

na/