Launch pads in Pak hum with activities, Intel agencies sound alert

"There has been indication that Pakistan based terror outfits like Lashkar-e Taiba, and Jaishe-e Mohammad have stepped up their efforts to push ultras into Jammu and Kashmir soon after the Taliban took over Afghanistan", a source in the security set up said.

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Soon after the complete takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, the intelligence agencies have sounded alerts that Pakistan based terror outfits are humming with activities at the launch pads near the border.

According to him, the launch pads in Pakistan have been humming with activities near the border indicating an increase in planning for infiltration. These launch pads were abandoned after a ceasefire was announced in February this year.

As per the input, around 300 terrorists have again occupied the camps across the Line of Control. "We are also on alert and are prepared," the officials of the security forces said.

The security agencies also have inputs that these terrorists have been planning to infiltrate in J&K and may hit in a big way despite the fact that security forces have been neutralising the terrorists there.

"The way the international terrorist organisations like Al Qaeda have been congratulating the Taliban's leaders, has boosted the morale of the Pak based terror cadre", the source further said, adding that inputs by various agencies also confirmed with the inputs gathered by the Multi-Agency Centre.

These terror outfits have been encouraged by the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan and the visuals on social media have also impacted some sections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recruitment of local youths into terrorist ranks remains a constant worry for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Though the number of youths joining terror groups is quite less compared to last year, events in Afghanistan may change the scenario. As per the official till date, only 87 youths have joined terror groups in J&K which was 137 last year.

A senior official in the counter terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir said that around 70 youths from the Valley have gone missing, and they apprehend that they might have joined terror outfits.

