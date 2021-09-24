Launching new chapter in history of India US ties, taking on some of the toughest challenges, says Biden during bilateral talks

Washington [US] September 24 (ANI): During the bilateral talks between the two countries, President Joe Biden said that India and the US are launching a new chapter in historical ties and taking on some of the toughest challenges.



Biden's remarks came on Friday when the top leaders of the largest democracies in the world met in Washington.

"Launching a new chapter in the history of India US ties, taking on some of the toughest challenges we face together, starting with a shared commitment," Biden said.

The delegation-level talks between PM Modi and US President Biden began here at the White House. This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year.

During the discussion, Biden also added that "Prime Minister [Modi] and I will be talking today about what more we can do to fight COVID-19 and take on the climate challenges that the world face, and ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific, including with our partners."

"I've long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve global challenges," the President added.

Meanwhile, Biden also remarked about Gandhi Jayanti and said that "the world celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birthday next week. We're all reminded that his message of non-violence, respect, tolerance, matters today maybe more than ever".

In his opening remarks as he met PM Modi for bilateral talks, Biden also recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020.

"I have long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact back in 2006 when I was the Vice President, I said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world," Biden said.

Biden said that ties between India and US are destined to be stronger, closer and tighter.

"I think that the relationship between India and the United States, the largest democracies in the world, is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and I believe it can benefit the whole world," he said,

Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually. PM Modi also virtually took part in the G7 Summit held at Cornwall in the UK in June this year. (ANI)