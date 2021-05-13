Lavrov, Blinken discuss upcoming Russia-US summit over phone

Moscow, May 13 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked about cooperation within the Arctic Council and Washington's Russia-US summit proposal during his telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

Both officials discussed the upcoming transition of the Arctic Council's chairmanship from Iceland to Russia that is set to take place during the ministerial meeting of the council on May 20 in Reykjavik, Iceland, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Xinhua reported.