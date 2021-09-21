Lavrov to take part in UNSC Permanent Members' Foreign Ministers' meet

Moscow [Russia], September 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The meeting of the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General will be held in New York on September 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.



"On September 22, Sergey Lavrov will take part in the traditional meeting of the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," Zakharova said in a statement.

In addition, on September 23, Lavrov will hold a working lunch with the foreign ministers of the member states of the Central American Integration System, and will also meet with representatives of American Jewish non-governmental organizations.

Finally, on September 24, Lavrov will take part in the ministerial meeting Russia -- the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. (ANI/Sputnik)

