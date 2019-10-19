Law and order worst under AIADMK rule: MK Stalin

Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Campaigning for his party ahead of the by-elections, DMK chief MK Stalin alleged that law and order situation is worst under the AIADMK government and cited the "Pollachi sexual assault case" to make his point.

"Law and order situation is worst under the AIADMK regime, Pollachi sexual assault case is an example. As you all know, AIADMK deputy speaker Pollachi Jayaraman is the key accused in the case. The culprits ruined the future of more than 250 girls," said Stalin while addressing an election rally.



Stalin alleged that AIADMK government led by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami is a trademark of "corruption" and "loot".

"The Chief Minister said that he is proud of his government and also that his government is embalmed with the ISI mark, but the truth is, his government has got ISI mark in corruption and loot," said Stalin.

"AIADMK has been in power for the last 8 years but have not conducted local body elections which should have been conducted three years ago. AIADMK knows very well that if local body elections are held, DMK will win and they will not be able to loot money," he said.

