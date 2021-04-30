Law firms recruit graduates of Jindal Law School

This is a record 50 per cent increase compared to last year. The 2021 batch intake includes 11 pre-placement offers with eight leading law firms.

Sonipat April 30 (IANS) O P Jindal Global University's (JGU) Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has secured a commendable 36 zero-day placements for the batch of 2021, the university said.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas became the largest recruiter of JGLS students with an intake of 10, followed by AZB and Partners and Trilegal with eight intakes each. L&L Partners and Indus Law hired three students each, whereas Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas hired two. Khaitan & Co and Argus Partners hired one student each.

The students have also secured placements across other organisations including Veritas Legal, Bharucha and Partners, Hemant Sahai Associates, Converse Law, Sarvaank Associates, Rajeshwari and Associates, Aquilaw, Obhan and Associates, Tata Power, Go Lorry, Chamber of Senior Advocate Arvind Nayar, and many others.

"As the Covid-19 pandemic loomed a sense of despair for students across the globe, we also foresaw the impending threat of a fall in corporate and industry demands early in April 2020. At Jindal Global Law School, we are deeply committed to securing the future of our students," Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University said in a statement.

"...we were able to create diverse career opportunities across multiple organisations including law firms, academia, NGOs and corporate firms. Quite remarkably, we have surpassed our zero-day recruitments in 2021, with 36 students already placed across India's leading law firms," Kumar added.

Last year, JGLS placed 176 students from the batch of 2020. The batch had 24 zero-day intakes by law firms, corporates, law offices and NGOs.

Over 50 students were placed in the Teaching and Research Immersion Programme (TRIP) and Graduate Research Immersion Programme (GRIP), which are teaching and research-based fellowship programmes at the JGU. The key recruiters of the 2020 batch included Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Nishith Desai Associates, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, Economic Laws Practice, Bharucha and Partners, J Sagar Associates, P and A Law Chambers, Obhan and Associates, Platinum Partners, S&R Associates, Spice Route Legal, S S Rana and Co, and Wadia Ghandy. Additionally, renowned corporate organisations such as Welspun Group, Bajaj Allianz, upGrad, Tech Mahindra, Darcl Logistics also recruited students from the JGLS batch of 2020 for their in-house positions.

