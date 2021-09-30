Law Minister Rijiju a decent dancer: PM Modi

Modi tagged a tweet by Rijiju about his visit to Kazalang village where the Sajolang people were participating in the original folk songs and dances.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Cheering vibrant culture of Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is a decent dancer.

"Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh," Prime Minister tweeted.

Union law minister on Wednesday night shared video of his visit to Kazaland village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects.

"During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju tweeted.

In the over a minute video, Rijiju was also seen matching his steps with local residents. In the video, Sajolang people were welcoming the law minister by singing their traditional folk songs and few residents of village and minister were danced to the traditional tunes.

Rijiju mentioned that this is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village.

--IANS

ssb/in