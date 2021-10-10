Law says accused is innocent until crime is proved: Raza Murad on Aryan Khan's arrest

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing controversy of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a well-known film personality Raza Murad reacted to Aryan Khan's case and said: "the law says the accused is innocent until the crime is proved".



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan in an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship on October 2 night.

The film actor Murad who reached here in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday evening said he is visiting Ayodhya Ramlila on October 14 and will play the role of 'Kumbhakaran'.

"This is a good example that people from every religion are participating in Ramlila," he said.

Murad also spoke to the media about the ongoing incident of farmers who are protesting against the farm laws and said not a single life should be lost in protesting.

"There should not be any violence or not a single life should be lost in action and reaction," he added.

Fans and friends from the film industry have been backing SRK in this matter, ever since the news has come out.

Earlier, Actor Shekhar Suman also came out in support of Aryan Khan's and said, "My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As a parent, I can totally understand what they are going through. It's not easy for parents to go through this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what."

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on October 4 which remanded them to NCB custody.

The bail plea of Aryan Khan was denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday, which has sent shockwaves all over the nation.

Aryan has now been taken to the quarantine cell of the Arthur Road Jail with two other people.

On Saturday, Aryan's driver was also questioned by the NCB. As many as 18 arrests have been made in the case so far. (ANI)

