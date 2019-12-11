Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape release on bail in extortion case

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The 23-year-old law student, who has accused former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was on Wednesday released from a district jail on bail in connection with an extortion case.



The Allahabad High Court had on December 4 granted bail to the accused in the matter.

The father of the woman said that they believe in the judicial system and will see this case through.

The woman was arrested on September 25 in connection with an extortion case filed based on Chinmayanand's complaint alleging that she, along with three of her friends, demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

Chinmayanand had alleged that they threatened to make public some purported videos of him getting a massage from the law student.

On the other hand, the woman had alleged that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by Chinmayanand for over a year. (ANI)

