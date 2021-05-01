Lawsuit filed against Samsung for using defective camera glass

According to the law firm Hagens Berman, Samsung has ignored a widespread defect prevalent on the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones where the protective glass on top of the camera module shatters unexpectedly during normal use, reports XDA Developers.

Seoul, May 1 (IANS) A lawsuit has been filed against South Korean tech giant Samsung that claims the company used faulty glass coverings for the rear camera setup on its smartphones launched under its flagship Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung is being accused of fraud, breach of warranty, and violations of several consumer-protection laws, the report said.

"Samsung sold its Galaxy S20 as a high-end option for consumers, with a 'professional' grade camera, charging upwards of $1,600 per device, only to have them suddenly lose a major aspect of their functionality," said Steve Berman, managing partner of the law firm.

The law firm said that Samsung sold its smartphone range with a defect affecting the rear camera module's glass that shatters spontaneously, with no external force applied, even when the phone is inside a protective case.

The defect is said to be affecting the entire Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE and all the 5G variants of these phones as well.

Notably, this issue has been around ever since the phone series first launched as a certain owner of the Galaxy S20 reported about the issue on Samsung's community website just four days after it went on sale.

However, according to the customers, the company refused to cover the issue under warranty, the report said.

