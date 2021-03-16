Lawyer booked for announcing reward to behead Rizvi

Rizvi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran that he alleged "promote terrorism and jihad".

Moradabad, March 16 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against a lawyer on charges of promoting enmity between classes and criminal intimidation after he allegedly announced a Rs 11 lakh reward for the "beheading" Waseem Rizvi, the former Chair of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board.

The case against lawyer, Amirul Hasan Zaidi, a former district bar association president, was filed after his speech went viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the "objectionable" speech, the FIR was lodged against Amirul Hasan under IPC section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The case has been lodged on the complaint of sub-inspector Kapil Kumar.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand said that action in the case would be taken on the basis of evidence collected during investigation.

Police are yet to record Hasan's statement.

Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, Yogendra Krishna said a CD containing Hasan's speech would be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

According to the police, during preliminary inquiry, it came to light that on March 13 at a function organized at IMA Hall in the Civil Lines area, Hasan, while accusing Rizvi of hurting religious statement of community, announced that whoever will bring the latter's head would be rewarded with Rs 11 lakh.

Protests are being organised in Uttar Pradesh since Rizvi filed PIL seeking the removal of the 26 verses.

--IANS

