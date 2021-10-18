Lawyer held for colleague's murder in UP court campus

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 18 (IANS) Lawyer Suresh Chandra Gupta was arrested in connection with the murder of another lawyer Bhupendra Pratap Singh who was shot dead in the district court campus in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police sources said that there was rivalry between the two over some legal issues.
Three police personnel have been suspended for laxity in ensuring security inside the court campus.
Bhupendra Pratap Singh was shot dead on the third floor of the court building on Monday afternoon and a country-made firearm was found near the site of the crime.
