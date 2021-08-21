Lawyer seeks Delhi HC increase pecuniary jurisdiction of civil judges at district courts

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): A representation has been sent to the Chief Justice of Delhi requesting appropriate and expeditious steps to increase pecuniary jurisdiction at the civil judges-level of those posted at district courts in the national capital.



Lawyer Advocate Amit Sahni has sent the request to eradicate the stagnation of jurisdiction and to reduce the burden of the district judges and additional district judges.

The representation sent by stated that the pecuniary jurisdiction of civil judges in the district courts of Delhi is up to Rs 3,00,000 only and there is no change in the same since 2003. Further, the pecuniary jurisdiction of district judges and additional district judges has been increased from Rs 20,00,000 in the year 2003 to Rs 2,00,00,000 in the year 2015.

"The pecuniary jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court and other District Courts were altered or increased from time to time to suit the dynamics of contemporary legal scenario," representation read.

"The pecuniary jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court has risen from above Rs 25,000 to above Rs 2,00,00,000 within the year of 1969 to 2015 and pecuniary jurisdiction of the district judge level was increased from up to Rs 20,00,000 to up to Rs 2,00,00,000 within the year of 2003 to 2018, through Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Ordinance), 2018. The pecuniary jurisdiction of civil judge level has not been amended and it is still up to Rs 3,00,000," stated the representation.

"The distribution of pecuniary jurisdiction of civil judges was proportionately done on earlier occasions at the time of amendments but from 2003 onwards there is no increase in pecuniary jurisdiction of civil judges posted at the Delhi district courts," it added. (ANI)

