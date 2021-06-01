Lawyer thanks Delhi HC for arranging medicines after octogenarian grandfather beats black fungus

New Delhi, [India], June 1 (ANI): An advocate on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Delhi High Court for intervening and saving the life of her octogenerian grandfather, who was suffering from black fungus (Mucormycosis).



Advocate Iqra Khalid told a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh that her 80-year-old grandfather has defeated the black fungus and was discharged on Monday.

"We are extremely grateful for the time and intervention. It truly is a miracle, "she said expressing her gratitude towards the Court.

With these submissions, she withdrew her petition in which she had sent an SOS to the court.

Khalid has moved to the Delhi High Court submitting that her grandfather was admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and needed vials of medicine to cure black fungus.

Hearing the plea, the Court had directed the Centre to file a report as to why high import duty had been imposed on Amphotericin B, which is essential for treating Mucormycosis).

Khalid managed to acquire the vials required for her grandfather's treatment with the help of the hospital, state government, and family members. (ANI)

