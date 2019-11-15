Lawyers call off strike, Delhi courts to resume work from Sat

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Lawyers in Delhi on Friday evening called off the strike they had called following a clash with the police at the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2.

With this decision, all district courts in Delhi would resume normal functioning from Saturday, the lawyers said.

"We respect the order of the high court, so the abstinence from work is suspended, work to be resumed from Saturday. We thank all the members for cooperation. Our fight for the Advocates Protection Act will continue," said Mahavir Singh Sharma, Chairman of the coordination committee of All Bar Associations in Delhi .

On Thursday, the Delhi Police resumed work at the Tis Hazari Court complex where clashes had erupted between the police and the lawyers on November 2 following a parking row. After the clashes, both police personnel and lawyers held separate rallies in the national capital demanding justice. anb/rn/arm