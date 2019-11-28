Lawyers in Kerala charged for humiliating lady magistrate

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (IANS) The Kerala High Court and the police on Thursday registered a case against 12 lawyers in the state capital for humiliating a lady magistrate following an unfortunate incident that took place the previous nday.

The High Court intervened after the Kerala Judicial Officers' Association wrote to the court Registrar General about the way Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan was humiliated.

"The unfortunate incident happened on November 27, 2019 whereby Deepa Mohan, Judicial First Class Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram, suffered humiliation and overt acts from some of the office bearers and members of the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association which may amount to wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and obstruction to discharge official duty," read the complaint.

"The Association on behalf of the aggrieved member and also on behalf of the entire members of the Subordinate Judiciary request immediate intervention of the Kerala High Court on judicial side to ensure an atmosphere to the judicial officers to function in a free, fearless and independent manner. We express our anguish and protest against wrongdoers and expect appropriate action from the High Court of Kerala to safeguard the independence of the members of the Subordinate Judiciary," it added. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Mohan cancelled the bail of a driver of the state-owned transport corporation after a witness complained of threats by the driver. Incensed by her decision, a group of lawyers expressed their anger after Mohan returned to her chamber. She later gave a written complaint to the Chief Judicial Magistrate and on Thursday her complaint was forwarded to the local police station which registered a case against 12 lawyers under non-bailable charges. sg/bc