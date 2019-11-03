Lawyers-police clash: Delhi Police suspended ASI, SIT constituted

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi Police suspended one Assistant Sub-Inspector in connection with the yesterday clashes that broke out between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court complex in New Delhi. Further, a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Delhi Police told Delhi High Court on Sunday that one assistant sub-inspector who was accused of taking the lawyer to the lockup has been suspended.

Delhi Police also told the High Court that the Special team of Crime Branch is investigating the matter and internal enquiry has been set up. The Delhi High Court on Sunday took suo-moto cognizance of the incident and issued notices to the Centre, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi High Court Bar Association, all bar associations of district courts, and the Delhi government in the case.Hearing in the case is currently underway at Delhi High Court.Meanwhile, All bar associations and bar councils seek judicial enquiry from a retired judge of Delhi High Court or Supreme Court in the matter. It also seeks a direction for a CBI enquiry into the matter as an alternative.The Bar Council of India also demanded that Chairman of the inquiry should be instructed to complete the same within a stipulated period of time and injured advocates should be compensated by the state.A total of four FIRs including cross FIRs from lawyers and the police have been registered in the case. The third FIR has been registered by a female lawyer against police for misbehaving and inappropriate gestures.The District Judge has also registered an FIR over-all chaos and clash, the police said.Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle which broke out between police and advocates.After the clash on Saturday, Justice DN Patel chaired a meeting with six senior-most judges of the court and senior officials of the Delhi Police and discussed the emerging situation after the clash.Meanwhile, Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs 2 lakh each to two lawyers who are currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who sustained injuries in the clash. (ANI)