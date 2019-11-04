Lawyers protest outside SC, demand enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Lawyers protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act in the wake of a clash that erupted between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court on November 2.

"Our demand is that the injured advocates should be given Rs 10 lakh by the government. We also demand the Lawyers Protection Act be enforced immediately," a protesting lawyer said while speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court premises."This incident is no less than the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The Police shot bullets at point-blank range at the advocates. I appeal to the media to show the truth in this matter. One advocate is fighting for his life in a hospital," he added."Today all courts in the country have joined the protest against the Tis Hazari Court incident. Some Supreme Court lawyers have also expressed solidarity with advocates of the Tis Hazari Court," another lawyer said.Earlier, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.The inquiry, to be conducted by a retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks. Garg is required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs 2 lakh each to two lawyers who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who sustained injuries in the clash. (ANI)