Lawyers read out preamble of Constitution at Supreme Court lawns

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A group of lawyers read out the preamble of the Constitution here on Tuesday at Supreme Court lawns to make people remember the constitutional values.

Apart from senior lawyers Kamini Jaiswal and Sanjay Parikh, several lawyers were present on the occasion.



The move comes in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protests have been held in different parts of the country against the Act which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

