Lawyers vs Cops: Delhi BJP chief calls for amicable solution

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) As hundreds of Delhi Police personnel hit the streets on Tuesday to protest against the assault on their colleagues by lawyers at the Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday, BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari urged seniors from both sides to come forward and resolve the matter.

"I appeal to the senior lawyers and police officers to resolve the dispute amicably so that anti-social elements or terrorists cannot take advantage of the situation," said Tiwari, the BJP MP from North East Delhi.

He also appealed against politicising the issue. "I request all politicians, including (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal, not to politicise this sensitive issue in the interest of Delhi and its peace," Tiwari said. A parking row between police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday led to violence and arson. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them. Terming the incidents which took place in the last two days as sad, Tiwari said, "I believe that senior advocates and senior police officers should sit together to resolve the matter." Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police have been converted into a political entity which worked like an "armed wing" of the BJP. In a series of tweets, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP of emboldening Delhi Police so much that "we are living in a police state".