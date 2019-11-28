Layer on your outfits for a chic and snug winter

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANSlife) From stripping down to basic essentials like a vest and jeans in summer to beat the heat, it's finally time to layer up and stay warm in winter.

Winters are all about stepping out in a riot of colors and different silhouettes. Layers not only add an edge to your outfit, but they also make you quite the fashionista bringing cheer to the cold and grey synonymous with the season. So, get ready to pile on the scarves, sweaters, and wraps.

Here are a few tips from Natascha Tate, In-House Stylist, LimeRoad, that will help you layer it up in style this winter.

Turtleneck Tee It is the season to snuggle into a turtleneck tee that will keep you warm and look good with everything - under a sweater, blazer, a woolen dress, with dungarees, or even on its own. Blanket Scarf Women have been winding scarves around their necks for decades, but what makes a blanket scarf different is its size. Blanket scarves are much larger than any other scarf and look great with fitted sweaters, slim dresses, and shaped blazers. Poncho or Cape You don't need superhero skills to pull off a cape. Cool design and a little styling with loose-fitting ponchos and capes will do the trick. Puff yourself up with warm layers underneath and breeze through with free-flowing capes and ponchos in myriad colors and textures. Thick Long Cardigan Add an extra layer to your outfit by wearing a warm, woolly cardigan to keep you cozy all day long. Pair a thick long cardigan with a V-neck fitted tee-shirt and slim-fit denim or even wide-leg flared jeans. Faux Fur Scarf You can never go wrong with scarves in winter. A faux fur scarf adds that little winter charm to your outfit. Stay warm and look uber hot with contrasting colours and textured scarves. sj/tb/lh