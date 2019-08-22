LC Goyal gets 1-year extension as ITPO chairman

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday extended the tenure of LC Goyal as Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) for a period of one year.

The decision to approve the extension of Goyal's tenure was taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.



Goyal was provided extension up to September 1, 2020.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in tenure of LC Goyal as Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation for a further period of one year beyond 01.09.2019 i.e. up to 01.09.2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order copy reads.

LC Goyal is a former IAS officer of 1979 batch and has also served as Home Secretary. (ANI)

