LCA MK1 achieves milestone by undertaking maiden ski-jump take-off from INS Vikramaditya

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The developmental light combat aircraft (LCA) -- MK1 -- achieved another milestone by successfully undertaking the maiden ski-jump take-off from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Sunday.

"This landmark event demonstrates professional commitment and synergy between various agencies ADA, HAL, CEMILAC and Indian Navy in harnessing the potential of our scientists, engineers and naval flight testing community towards meeting the expectations of the nation," said the Indian Navy.



An LCA is a light multirole jet military aircraft mostly coming from advanced trainers that have been modified or designed for engaging in light combat missions, either in a light strike or attack missions, reconnaissance or interdiction roles while some keeping its trainer role. (ANI)

