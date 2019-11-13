LCA Tejas' naval variant makes successful night-time arrested landing at SBTF Goa

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A night-time arrested landing of light combat aircraft (LCA) Navy was successfully carried out at Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF) Goa, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Wednesday.

The arrested landing of the naval variant of LCA Tejas was carried out on Tuesday evening at INS Hansa in Goa.



"First night time arrested landing of LCA Navy carried out successfully at SBTF Goa on November 12 at 18:45 hours to demonstrate the ease of handling and confidence achieved in arrested landing technologies. Raksha Mantri congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and HAL for the achievement," DRDO's tweet on Wednesday read.

In another tweet the DRDO put out a video showing the successful landing at the facility in Goa.

A light combat aircraft is a light multirole jet military aircraft mostly coming from advanced trainers that have been modified or designed for engaging in light combat missions, either in light strike or attack missions, reconnaissance or interdiction roles while some keeping its trainer role.

HAL has developed LCA Tejas for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy. (ANI)

