LDF ahead in Kerala, poised to retain power

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) registering a win on three seats and maintaining lead on 54 more.



Among the constituents of UDF, Congress is leading on 24 seats and IUML on 17 and Kerala Congress (Jacob) has already won one seat.

Among the constituents of LDF, CPI is leading on 16 seats, Kerala Congress (M) has won one seat and maintaining the lead on 4 others, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) are leading on two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress is leading on one seat.

UDF also includes Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Communist Marxist Party (John), All India Forward Bloc, Bharatiya National Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK).

LDF also has Janata Dal (Secular), Kerala Congress (M), Congress (Secular), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), Kerala Congress (B), Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist) and Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas).

The counting for 140 seats in the state assembly began at 8 am with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Election Commission made necessary arrangements for counting, which is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

