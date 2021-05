Kochi: The ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala was leading in 90 of the total 140 seats while the opposition United Democratic Front was ahead in 45 segments as counting of votes for the April 6 assembly elections got underway on Sunday.

Initial trends indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is ahead in two seats -- Palakkad, where 'Metroman' E Sreedharan is contesting, and Nemom, the lone seat won by the saffron party in the 2016 assembly polls.