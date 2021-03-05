LDF to march in protest to Customs offices in Kerala tomorrow: Vijayaraghavan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor and acting CPI (M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said that the alliance will march to the Customs offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kochi on Saturday "in protest against the nefarious design by Customs department to defame LDF government and Kerala Chief Minister."



"The Customs has taken over the political campaign of the BJP and the UDF. This repugnant move is being made by the Customs after the realisation that LDF cannot be defeated politically," said Vijayaraghavan on Friday, reacting to Customs telling the court today that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker and three ministers were directly involved in smuggling dollars as per the statement of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) said that the ED, Customs and CBI are writing statements and affidavits in the courts on the baseless allegations raised by the BJP and the Congress in the recent past.



"The agencies that came to investigate the gold smuggling have not been able to find anything about it yet. Attempts to reap narrow political gains by creating smokescreens were failed by the people in the Local Body polls. It is good to remember that this is Kerala. People will thwart such attempts," the statement read.

Yesterday, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged the Model Code of Conduct was violated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Kerala and she is 'attempting to attack' his government by using the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

