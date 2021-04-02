LDF, UDF are twins when it comes to nepotism, corruption and political violence: PM Modi

"In Kerala, the people are convinced on two things. First, UDF and LDF are twins - Twins of misgovernance, corruption, political violence, communalism, casteism, cronyism, nepotism and more. Second, UDF lacks the ability and willingness to defeat LDF. No wonder there's a surge in support of NDA," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally at poll-bound Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.Slamming the Opposition parties, the Prime Minister further said, "UDF and LDF have given very uninspiring leadership to the state. Look at the capital and surrounding areas. You have a minister who was supposed to help temples but he was one of the masterminds to shower lathis on devotees in Sabarimala.""Disproportionate assets, disrespect towards women, destroying public property - this is what local UDF and LDF MLAs are doing. When the leadership is such, people will feel unhappy and disconnected from politics," he added.Supporting Chief Minister candidate of the NDA Sreedharan, PM Modi said, "In NDA, see the place of pride metro man Sreedharan has got. He is emerging as an inspiration for so many professionals. In his career, he has done so much for India. Now he wants to give back to Kerala."In a fresh attack on opposition parties in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that during the rule of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF), the governance took a backseat and dynastic politics was promoted."When making money, promoting dynasty and doing vote-bank politics is a priority, governance naturally takes a backseat. UDF and LDF have brought a government paralysis in Kerala. It is time to free Kerala from alliances who have these political scenes," PM Modi said as he listed out seven deadly sins committed by LDF and UDF."They (LDF & UDF) promote dynasty politics, there is a craze for dynasty rule in both alliances, everything else is sidelined...The case of a top LDF leader's son is well known, I don't want to elaborate further," he said while addressing a rally at the Pathanamthitta area in poll-bound Kerala.The Prime Minister said that both the parties are full of arrogance and they feel that they could never be defeated. They become disconnected from the roots."Another sin is greed for money. Solar scam, dollar scam, land scam, gold scam, bribery scam, excise scam - the list is endless. Both alliances have looted from every sector," he said.Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)