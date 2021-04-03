LDF, UDF embroiled Kerala into corruption, political violence: Amit Shah

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Continuing his attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led Kerala government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that during the reign of LDF-UDF, Kerala has been embroiled in corruption and political violence.



Speaking at a public rally at Kerala's Wayanad, the BJP leader said, "For the last two decades, Kerala's development has been stopped. Kerala was No. 1 in tourism in India and its literacy was No. 1. In the last two decades of the reign of LDF-UDF, there has been no growth and development. Kerala is now embroiled in corruption and political violence."

Shah, taking a jibe at the opposition parties, termed UDF and LDF as 'confused parties' saying that they fight against each other here, but fight together in Bengal.

"The Gold scam was done by Vijayan's government. If you change it to UDF, solar scams will take place again. Nothing will change. LDF-UDF are very similar to the core," the union minister said.

During the rally, Shah repeated Prime Minister's 'FAST' vision for Kerala.

"PM Modi has a FAST vision for Kerala. F for Fisheries and Fertilizers, A for Agriculture and Ayurveda, S for Skill development and social empowerment, and T for Tourism and technology," he added.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

