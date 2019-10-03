Leaders from TDP, Jan Sena and Congress join BJP

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Various leaders from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jan Sena and Congress joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday. They later met BJP working president JP Nadda.

Muralidhar Rao, BJP national general-secretary said, "Youth leader from Telangana are energetic and dynamic. Many leaders who have earlier worked in Congress or TDP have joined BJP realising the need and importance of strengthening BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."



"This is like the growth story of BJP in South India. In the last few months many leaders have joined BJP both in Delhi and Hyderabad," he said at a press conference here.

"Among those who joined today is Virender Gaur who contested 2014 Lok Sabha from Chevella. His entire family worked for BJP since its inception and was presently youth TDP state president of Telangana," he said.

He added that with the leaders joining BJP, the party would get strengthened in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)