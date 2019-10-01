Leaders wish President Kovind on birthday

Greeting the President, Modi said India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters.

"One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also wished Kovind.

Wishing the President, Shah said his dedication to the welfare of 130 crore Indians is exemplary. "Your efforts to bring positive changes in the lives of every class inspire everyone. I pray God to give you good health and longevity."

The Congress too wished Kovind saying "your hard work and persistence in the service of the nation inspires one and all. We pray for your long and healthy life." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu prayed for Kovind's healthy and long life. Kovind was born on this day in 1945.