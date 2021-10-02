Leading airshow returns to California after a year

San Francisco, Oct 2 (IANS) One of the largest airshows in the US has returned to Southern California after a year off due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual Pacific Airshow line-up will feature the US Air Force Thunderbirds, US Navy Blue Angels, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, US Army Golden Knights, US Air Force ACC F-35 Demo Team and the US Marine Corps V-22 Osprey Demo Team this year in three days over the weekend in Huntington Beach, according to the air show's official website.