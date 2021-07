Leakage reported in water pipeline in Pitampura, says Delhi Jal Board

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Leakage in water pipeline was reported near PU Block SFS Flats, Pitampura in Delhi, said an official statement by Delhi Jal Board on Thursday.



Delhi Jal Board tweeted, "A heavy leakage near PU Block SFS Flats, Pitampura, outer ring road was reported. Leakage point was found in 1100 mm dia West Delhi main. To attend the leakage and save precious potable water agency is in place. It's a critical site due to lots of HT cables including IGL line etc."

Affected areas include Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Khyala, Rani Bagh, Moti Nagar, Sharda Puri, Tagore Garden, Tihar Village, Tilak Nagar, Varun Niketan Pitampura, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and its adjoining area, Vishnu Garden, Subhash Nagar, JJ Colony Khyala, Ravi Nagar and Chand Nagar etc.

Operations are underway. (ANI)