'Leave Afghanistan by August 31', Taliban's ultimatum to US after Biden hints at extending evacuation

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 24 (ANI): Even as US President Joe Biden hinted at extending the Afghanistan evacuation mission, the Taliban on Tuesday gave an ultimatum stating that American forces should exit the country by August 31, local media reported.



"The US should leave the country by August 31st," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said during a press conference in Kabul today as cited by Tolo News.

Two days ago, Biden had informed that he is in discussions with his military officials regarding the extension of the evacuation mission in Afghanistan, beyond the August 31 deadline.

Mujahid also blamed the US for encouraging the Afghan elite to leave the country, Tolo News reported.

In another recent development, the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) chief today held a secret meeting with Taliban's deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, The Washington Post reported citing anonymous US officials.

So far, this was the highest-level meeting between the Taliban and the Biden administration after Kabul was overtaken by the terror group over a week ago.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 58,700 people while the country has re-located approximately 63,900 people since the end of July, the White House informed in a tweet.

A few days back, President Biden had also termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. (ANI)

