Lebanese army urges Israel to withdraw from 'occupied' territories

Beirut, June 4 (IANS) The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) have urged Israel to withdraw from the "occupied" territories including the Shebaa Farms, Kfarchouba Hills and Ghajar village.

LAF's requests were made on Thursday during a tripartite meeting with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and the Israel Defense Forces at a UN position in Lebanon's Ras Al Naqoura, reports Xinhua news agency.