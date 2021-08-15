Lebanese hospital calls for help due to fuel shortage

Beirut, Aug 15 (IANS) The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) has urged the World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN agencies to supply the facility with fuel, warning that hundreds of its patients would die in coming weeks if it fails to do so.

"Forty adult patients and 15 children living on respirators will die immediately. Another 180 suffering from renal failure will die after a few days without dialysis, Xinhua news agency quoted the AUBMC as saying in a statement on Saturday.